Unusually wet summer squashes Maryland pumpkin crop

PARKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Maryland farmers say an unusually wet summer has largely drowned this fall's pumpkin crop.

The Baltimore Sun reports soils have remained saturated since the beginning of growing season.

Steve Weber of Weber's Cider Mill Farm in Parkville says he doesn't know of any local farmers selling their own pumpkin crop. Instead, farmers will likely stock pumpkins imported from other states and purchased at auction houses.

Pennsylvania's Buffalo Valley Produce Auction manager Neil Courtney says they've seen a big increase this year because of the poor pumpkin crop in Maryland and southern Pennsylvania.

Brenda Strohmer of Strohmer's Farm in Woodstock says her crop yielded 25 percent of what was planted, with many coming in stunted.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows pumpkin crop insurance policies are only sold in Illinois.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com