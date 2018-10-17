New York again pays more to Washington than it receives

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A new report finds that when it comes to federal government, New York gives more than it receives.

Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says taxes paid by residents and businesses last year total about $24 billion more than the federal funds allotted to New York.

It's the third straight year that's happened.

New York is one of 11 states with such an imbalance. Only New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts receive a smaller fraction of what they contribute.

Several factors are involved.

New York taxpayers and companies pay more than those in other states.

Meanwhile, the state receives far less when it comes to defense spending and the federal payroll.

DiNapoli, a Democrat, says Republican proposals to cut safety net programs could worsen the imbalance.