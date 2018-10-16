New Jersey's voter registration deadline is Tuesday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Tuesday is the final day New Jersey voters can register for this year's midterm elections.

At the top of the ticket in this year's contests is the U.S. Senate seat. All 12 of the state's House races are up for election as well.

Voters in New Jersey have the option of voting in person or by mail.

In the Senate contest, Democratic incumbent Bob Menendez faces Republican former biopharmaceutical CEO Bob Hugin. Polls show the race could be tight. Hugin has poured millions of dollars of his own money into his candidacy.

New Jersey hasn't elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

Many of the House races also appear to be close, with Democrats expecting to flip at least one seat from GOP control. Democrats control seven House seats while Republicans hold five.

Republicans are retiring in southern New Jersey's 2nd District and northern New Jersey's 11th. In the 2nd, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Van Drew is in strong shape against Republican Seth Grossman. In the 11th Democrat Mikie Sherrill is in a tight race against Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber.

In the 3rd District Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur faces Democrat Andy Kim in a race that surveys indicate is close. A similar story is unfolding in the 7th District, where Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is trying to hold on against Democrat Tom Malinowski.

The state Division of Elections says that as of Sept. 30, there are 2.36 million unaffiliated voters, 2.2 million Democratic registrants, and 1.3 million Republicans.

There are about 44,000 residents who are registered with various other parties.