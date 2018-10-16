GOP incumbent Lance, Democratic rival Malinowski to face off

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Republican Rep. Leonard Lance and Democratic challenger Tom Malinowski are set to square off in a statewide televised debate.

Lance and Malinowski are set to meet Wednesday in a debate aired on NJTV. They are competing in the 7th District.

Their contest is among the most closely watched in the country. Democrats have tagged it as a potential pickup opportunity as part of their effort to win at least 23 seats and control of the House.

Lance is seeking his sixth term. Malinowski is a former assistant state department secretary under Barack Obama.

The district stretches from the Delaware River in Hunterdon and Warren counties and also includes parts of Essex, Morris, Somerset and Union counties.