Long-awaited microbrewery opens in Montclair

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey township has opened its first microbrewery after four years of hearings and inspections.

Denise Ford Sawadogo and Leo Sawadogo officially opened the Montclair Brewery on Saturday, with Ford Sawadogo estimating about 1,000 people attending the day-long opening celebration. The North Jersey Record reports Ford Sawadogo says the brewery is not a bar, but is a production facility and community space.

Food cannot be sold at the microbrewery, though patrons may bring their own food or order delivery from other eateries.

The couple says they are creating uniquely flavored drinks based on their backgrounds, with Leo Sawadogo working on a beer made from baobab tree fruit from his native Burkina Faso in western Africa.

