Driver sought after man shot dead in traffic dispute

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities are seeking a driver involved in a shooting death following a traffic dispute near Philadelphia.

The Montgomery County district attorney and Cheltenham Township police say the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in the township's Melrose Park section.

Officials say 29-year-old Rithina Torn approached a dark-colored vehicle stopped at an intersection, and the driver fired multiple shots. Torn's body was found on the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering surveillance video; anyone with information is asked to call township or county investigators.