PATCO Locust Street stations reopen after power problem

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - PATCO says all stations have reopened after power problems prompted closure of stations on Locust Street.
The regional rail carrier said Tuesday afternoon that a fault in a power line provided by SEPTA required emergency repairs at the stations.
PATCO said in an update on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday that all stations had reopened and trains would depart about every five or six minutes from the 15th/16th and Locust station during rush hour.
PATCO carried just under 11 million passengers in 2017, an average of about 39,000 per weekday.