PATCO Locust Street stations reopen after power problem

A PATCO worker posts a notification before the station at 16th Street and Locust Street closes in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Power problems are forcing the closure of PATCO stations on Locust Street. The regional rail carrier says a fault in a power line provided by SEPTA is requiring emergency repairs at the stations. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - PATCO says all stations have reopened after power problems prompted closure of stations on Locust Street.

The regional rail carrier said Tuesday afternoon that a fault in a power line provided by SEPTA required emergency repairs at the stations.

PATCO said in an update on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday that all stations had reopened and trains would depart about every five or six minutes from the 15th/16th and Locust station during rush hour.

PATCO carried just under 11 million passengers in 2017, an average of about 39,000 per weekday.