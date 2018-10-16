Mail-in ballots in Atlantic County feature wrong zip code

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - Some mail-in ballots in Atlantic County have the wrong return address - but officials say they should still wind up in the right place.

The county clerk's office says some residents may have received ballots for the general election with an 08830 zip code for Mays Landing. The actual zip code is 08330.

Deputy County Clerk Mike Sommers tells The Press of Atlantic City that the ballots are being delivered to the correct address. That's because a bar code on the envelope that gets scanned at the post office contains the right information.

About 12,000 people in the county applied for mail-in ballots this year. A member of the county board of elections says she hasn't received any complaints from residents about the incorrect zip code.

