New Jersey's voter registration deadline is Tuesday

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey's voter registration deadline is here.

Tuesday marks the last day voters can register for the Nov. 6 general election in New Jersey.

At the top of the ticket in this year's contests is the U.S. Senate seat. All 12 of the state's House races are up for election as well.

Voters in New Jersey have the option of voting in person or by mail.

The state Division of Elections says that as of Sept. 30, there are 2.36 million unaffiliated voters, 2.2 million Democratic registrants, and 1.3 million Republicans.

There are about 44,000 residents who are registered with various other parties.