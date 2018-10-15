Crash kills off-duty New Jersey police officer

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) - An off-duty police officer has been killed in a crash on Route 1 in Linden.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes at about 2:15 a.m. Monday when the officer's car collided with a tractor-trailer.

Another person in the car suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. The truck driver wasn't injured.

The accident closed Route 1 for several hours.

WCBS reports the officer has been identified as Hillside Officer Giovanni Esposito, who was hired last November.

Hillside Police Chief Vincent Ricciardi said in a statement that Esposito graduated at the top of his class from the Essex County Police Academy.