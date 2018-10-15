NJ Governor Murphy leaving on trip to Germany, Israel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Phil Murphy is about to leave on his first overseas trip as governor of New Jersey.

The freshman Democratic governor and first lady Tammy Murphy are leaving Monday for an "economic mission" in Germany and Israel.

Murphy served as U.S. ambassador to Germany under Barack Obama before being elected governor in November.

Murphy said Monday that taxpayers are not paying for the trip. An economic development organization funded by private industry called Choose NJ is financing the trip.

He returns to New Jersey on Oct. 24.

While he's out of the state Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor.