Police say retired police officer stole campaign signs

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a retired township police officer has been charged with stealing political campaign signs.

Middletown police did not specify if 73-year-old Irvin Beaver was allegedly stealing signs belonging to a particular candidate or political party. The Asbury Park Press reports Detective Lt. Paul Bailey says Beaver was witnessed by patrolling officers in the act of stealing signs prior to his arrest Sunday.

According to state voter data, Beaver is a registered Democrat and made an unsuccessful bid for the state Assembly in 1989. Police confirm Beaver retired from the township police department in 1988.

No one answered calls made to a phone number listed under Beaver's name. He is due to appear in court on Oct. 29.

