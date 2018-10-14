Police: 20-year-old dead in crash at NJ WWI monument

CRESSKILL, N.J. (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old died after crashing into a New Jersey World War I monument at high speeds.

Cresskill police say Christian Gloria was driving early Saturday morning when he crashed into part of the Camp Merritt Memorial Monument. Authorities say Gloria was the only person in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Authorities say "the cause and mitigating circumstances are still under investigation."

The monument features a large obelisk, designed after the Washington Monument, and its inscription lists 578 people who died from the 1918 influenza epidemic at the military base Camp Merritt.