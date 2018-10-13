Man, woman in 90s found dead after kitchen fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say an elderly man and woman were found dead following a kitchen fire in their western Pennsylvania home.

The Penn Hills fire marshal says the blaze apparently started in the kitchen Saturday morning as the two were cooking, and they were apparently overcome by smoke.

Fire crews responding to the blaze shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday found the couple. No one else was in the home and no other injuries were reported.

Fire Marshal Chuck Miller ruled the fire accidental. He didn't release the names of the couple but said they were 95 and 96 years old.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death.