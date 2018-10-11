Ohio patrol, 2 other states' police focus on safety on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's State Highway Patrol and state police from two adjacent states are collaborating this weekend along Interstate 70 on focused enforcement of laws related to speeding, safety and operating vehicles impaired (OVI).

The enforcement effort that began at 12:01 a.m. Friday will continue through the weekend, ending at 11:59 p.m. Sunday. It includes state police from Indiana and Pennsylvania as well as Ohio state troopers.

All three agencies are members of a multi-state law enforcement partnership known as the 6-State Trooper Project. That project involving Ohio and five other states aims to combine and coordinate law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.

Ohio's patrol says more than 14,000 OVI-related crashes occurred on Ohio's roadways in 2017, killing 397 and injuring 8,803.