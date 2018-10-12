Prosecutors: Man charged in deadly drag racing hit-and-run

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a New Jersey high school vice principal allegedly run over by a drag racer.

Middlesex County prosecutors say Freddy Garcia faces multiple charges, including manslaughter and causing death while driving with a suspended license.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Piscataway man was racing multiple vehicles Saturday night when he lost control of his vehicle and struck 49-year-old Tyrone Harrison in Piscataway. Harrison was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say Garcia fled the scene and later made a false report that the car, which wasn't registered or insured, had been stolen. He's due to make his initial court appearance Friday, but it wasn't known if he's retained an attorney.

Harrison was a vice principal at the New Brunswick High School.