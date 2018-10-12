Girlfriend of accused bomber now charged over blasts

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The girlfriend of a man accused in a series of mysterious explosions in suburban Philadelphia now faces charges over the blasts.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports 31-year-old Tina Smith has been charged with conspiracy to possess or manufacture a weapon of mass destruction, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Officials say she helped her longtime boyfriend David Surman Jr. distribute and detonate the homemade explosives that accounted for a rash of blasts in a rural part of Bucks County, starting in early April. No one was hurt.

Thirty-year-old Surman was arrested in June after a raid on his home and nearby chemical company turned up improvised explosive devices.

Smith's attorney told a judge Friday his client isn't a danger to the community.

Her bail was set at 10 percent of $1 million.

