Murder suspect added to FBI's most wanted fugitive list

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A man wanted for killing a woman in her home has been added to the FBI's 10 Most Wanted list.

Lamont Stephenson is wanted for the 2014 strangulation killing of Olga DeJesus.

The 43-year-old Newark resident hasn't been seen in New Jersey since the killing but is known to have contacts in Virginia and the Carolinas.

Stephenson is considered armed and dangerous

Greg Ehrie (AIR'-ee), Special Agent in Charge of the Newark FBI office, says the bureau is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to Stephenson's arrest.

Stephenson replaces Antwan Mims on the most-wanted list. Mims was arrested in July and charged with two murders in Michigan.