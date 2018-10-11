Prosecutors: 17 face charges after takedown of street gang

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Seventeen people allegedly affiliated with a northern New Jersey-based street gang are now facing charges.

Federal prosecutors say the charges announced Thursday are the result of a long-running wiretap investigation of the Newark gang known as the "Famous Boyz." The charges include conspiracies to distribute heroin and crack cocaine in the Newark area, as well as weapons offenses in connection with drug trafficking crimes.

Fourteen people allegedly affiliated with the gang were arrested Thursday and were due to make their initial court appearances later in the day. The other three were already in custody on state charges.

Prosecutors say gang members promoted and advertised their activities on social media and also posted threats aimed at people who might be thinking about cooperating with investigators.