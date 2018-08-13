Police: 2-year-old boy, 3 others injured in crash

HAMILTON, N.J. (AP) - Police in New Jersey say a 2-year-old boy and three others were injured in a crash involving three vehicles.

NJ.com reports the crash happened Monday in Hamilton. Police say a car driven by 21-year-old Maya Sarafova, of Egg Harbor Township, crossed into oncoming traffic after rear-ending a pickup truck. Authorities say Sarafova's vehicle struck a car that was carrying a 2-year-old boy.

The child was airlifted to duPont Hospital for Children in Delaware. Police didn't release the child's condition. The three other victims were taken to area hospitals.

The crash is under investigation.

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.