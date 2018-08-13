Federal task force targets health fraud in New Jersey region

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A citizen's tip helped break one of the largest health fraud cases ever prosecuted in New Jersey, leading to dozens of convictions.

Now, prosecutors are getting another weapon to use.

The U.S. Attorney's Office and Department of Justice are forming a task force in the New Jersey/Philadelphia area to address health care fraud and opioid abuse. It's modeled on similar approaches that have been used in cities including Houston, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles and Dallas.

A key element is the use of data analytics. At an announcement Monday, officials said monitoring data on doctors' reimbursement claims will help them detect potential fraud more quickly.

The recent case involved a lab testing company that made more than $100 million illegally by bribing doctors for referrals.