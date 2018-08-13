Ex-police officer convicted of illegal weapons possession

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a former New Jersey police officer who was fired a decade ago but according to authorities continued to wear his uniform in public has been convicted of illegal weapons possession.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says 39-year-old Newark resident Eddie Gonzalez was convicted of failing to turn over two handguns following a temporary restraining order.

Prosecutors said he faces three to five years on each count, and they plan to seek consecutive sentences.

Gonzalez was out on bail after April 2018 convictions of impersonating a police officer and filing false police reports. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 7.

He was forced to resign from the Newark police force in 2008 after police said he assaulted a 14-year-old neighbor by forcing his tongue into her mouth.