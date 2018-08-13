Heavy rains cause flooding, prompt water rescues

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say heavy rains have been causing flooding and prompting road closures and rescues of people from stranded cars in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service office in Mount Holly, New Jersey says numerous road closures and water rescues have been occurring.

Forecasters issued a flash flood warning and urged people not to drive through flooded roads.

The Schuylkill Expressway segment of Interstate 76 was shut down in both directions at Route 202 due to dangerous flooding.

Upper Darby police report officers "actively rescuing people trapped in their cars due to flooding."

The Pennsylvania Turnpike was closed between Valley Forge and Norristown due to flooding but later reopened.

Montgomery county police reported officers responding to "dozens" of flooding and water rescue calls.