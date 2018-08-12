Man sentenced to 118 years in slayings

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to 118 years in two murders and other charges related to a shooting outside a New Jersey nightclub more than three years ago.

The Passaic County prosecutor's office says Luis Delcarmen was sentenced Friday to two consecutive 50-year terms in the deaths of 22-year-old Denisse Gonzalez and 24-year-old Enpaul Cantero.

Jurors deliberated for about five hours in January before convicting Delcarmen of the slayings at Cloud 9 Lounge in June 2015.

Prosecutors said another consecutive 18-year term was imposed on a conviction of trying to kill another man. Concurrent terms were imposed on robbery and weapons possession convictions.

Prosecutors said he must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.