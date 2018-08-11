Vehicle sought in shooting that killed youth football coach

MILLVILLE, N.J. (AP) - Authorities are seeking a vehicle in connection with the shooting death of a youth football league coach gunned down at a southern New Jersey school.

Thirty-seven-year-old Joseph Jones of Millville was shot and killed at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot at Lakeside Middle School in Millville. Authorities said the shooting appeared to be a "targeted attack."

Cumberland County prosecutors say a masked individual or individuals involved in the homicide fled in a maroon sedan. On Saturday, prosecutors released a photo of the car believed to have been involved.

Prosecutors earlier said someone fired multiple rounds at an officer on Route 55 northbound in Vineland, but no one was hit and officer didn't return fire. Authorities haven't confirmed when that shooting occurred in relation to Jones' shooting.