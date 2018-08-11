$60,000 reward posted in shots fired on police in New Jersey

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - Authorities in New Jersey say a $60,000 reward is being offered for information about who fired upon two Camden police detectives in an ambush earlier this week.

The Camden County prosecutor's office says the two plainclothes Camden County detectives were sitting in an unmarked police sport utility vehicle at a red light Tuesday night in Camden when someone fired between 10 and 25 rounds at them. One of the detectives was able to return fire, but it's not clear if anyone else was shot.

A male detective shot in the bicep and forearm was released from the hospital Wednesday. A female detective shot in the hand was released Thursday. The motive remains unknown. Authorities were seeking two men who left the scene in a white van.