Trump, at golf club, intent on projecting he's hard at work

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) - President Donald Trump may be spending time at his golf club in New Jersey this month, but he wants you to know it's not a vacation.

Trump is loath to admit to sleeping, let alone taking time off. He has spent his week away mixing downtime and golf rounds with meetings and dinners, intent on projecting the image that he's been hard at work.

And besides, he says, it wasn't his idea to leave Washington anyway. He cites White House renovations, a project that was approved years ago.

But no staffers had publicly mentioned the need for any rehabilitation work before Trump's departure, and the explanation effort underscores the president's concern about public perceptions as he approaches having spent 150 days of his presidency at his golf properties.