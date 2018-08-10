Woman charged in deaths of mom, grandmother to remain jailed

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother to death in their New Jersey beach home will remain jailed until her trial.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday after Heather Barbera's public defender said her client wouldn't challenge the request made by Atlantic County prosecutors. The judge said Barbera "manifested extreme violence" and would pose a flight risk if released.

Barbera was taken into custody in New York City on July 11, a few days after the bodies of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen were found in Ventnor. Another relative found the victims after going to the home when he couldn't reach them by phone.

Barbera faces robbery, murder and weapons charges. Authorities say the 41-year-old used a nightstick to beat the victims, who died of blunt force trauma.