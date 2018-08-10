Helicopter makes hard landing near Ocean City airport; 1 injury reported

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) - A helicopter with a student pilot and an instructor aboard made a hard landing at a small airport in southern New Jersey, leaving at least one person injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Robinson R22 helicopter ended up in a marsh area west of Ocean City Municipal Airport around 9:30 a.m. Friday. It apparently had taken off a short time earlier.

Authorities say one person aboard the helicopter was being treated at a hospital for undisclosed injuries that are not considered life-threatening. It wasn't known if the other person was also injured.

The helicopter was heavily damaged in the incident, ending up on its side with damage to its rotors.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the FAA.