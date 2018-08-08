Prosecutor: Man convicted in phone cord strangulation death

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Prosecutors say a New Jersey man accused of strangling his girlfriend with a cellphone charging cord has been convicted on all charges.

NJ.com reports that 53-year-old Carlos Ortiz testified during his Mercer County trial that he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors said the two argued at their Ewing Township home in August 2016 and he broke a beer bottle over her head, strangled her and hid her body under laundry and blankets.

Authorities said he then stopped by her workplace and said she was sick and fled to a Belleville hotel, where he was arrested.

Ortiz testified that Castro threw a bottle at him and tried to strangle him.

Public defender Amber Forrester said "There's no dispute over how she died, but there is a dispute leading up to it."

