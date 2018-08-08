2nd man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn St. frat death case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - A former Penn State fraternity member awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to charges filed following a pledge's death after a night of drinking and hazing last year.

Joseph Ems Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor hazing and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

He was charged as a result of the investigation into the death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Piazza suffered severe head and abdominal injuries in February 2017, the night he consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol at the Beta Theta Pi house.

Ems, a 22-year-old who lives in Philadelphia, is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 27.

He's the second member of the now-closed fraternity to plead guilty.

The other was sentenced last week to house arrest and probation for four counts of hazing and five alcohol-related violations.