Woman pleads in mother's death; ex-boyfriend awaits trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania woman has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her mother and will cooperate in the case against her ex-boyfriend.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that 35-year-old Lisa Nelson of Connellsville agreed Tuesday to a three- to six-year prison term as part of her plea.

In exchange, Fayette County prosecutors dropped charges of criminal homicide and conspiracy in the 2015 death of 63-year-old Sally Nelson.

Nelson and 35-year-old Peter Shoemaker Jr. had cared for the victim beginning in 2014. Authorities said the victim had pressure wounds and signs of blows to the head, neck and ribs as well as chronic severe malnourishment.

Authorities said in a criminal complaint that a child reported seeing Shoemaker hit her in the head with a table leg. He is awaiting trial.

___

Information from: Herald-Standard, http://www.heraldstandard.com/