NJ Transit gets an earful as rail cancellations mount

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit board members got an earful from commuters and rail advocates frustrated by dozens of last-minute train cancellations.

The agency blames the cancellations on engineer shortages caused by years of under-investment in recruiting and training. Officials say the shortages have been exacerbated by unexcused absences combined with required track safety work.

One woman told the board Wednesday that in the amount of time she's been delayed from cancellations in the last few weeks, she could have flown to Florida.

Executive Director Kevin Corbett said nine new engineers will be starting work shortly, adding that train cancellations should lessen as summer vacation season ends. But he added improvements are going to be gradual.

More than 100,000 people ride NJ Transit trains to New York daily, directly or via connections.