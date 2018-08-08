Prosecutor: Worker forged firm's checks, stole more than $1M

CRESSKILL, N.J. (AP) - Authorities say a woman stole more than $1 million from her employer over an eight-year period by forging signatures on company checks and altering bank statements.

TIna Madison is charged with financial facilitation of criminal activity, theft by deception, forgery of a check and falsifying financial records. It wasn't known Wednesday if she's retained an attorney.

Bergen County prosecutors say the 56-year-old Cresskill woman was an administrative assistant who obtained access to her employer's checking account and wrote checks for her own benefit. She allegedly forged the writing, signatures and endorsements on the checks.

Madison also allegedly altered her employer's bank statements to conceal the thefts, which prosecutors say occurred between 2010 and last month. Prosecutors didn't release the name of the company where Madison worked.