Man convicted of 1st-degree murder in shooting from car

EBENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - The man accused of having shot another man to death from a car in western Pennsylvania last year has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Jurors in Cambria County deliberated for a little over two hours Tuesday before convicting 25-year-old Jalen Gibson of the murder charge as well as aggravated assault and reckless endangerment counts. He faces a mandatory life term without parole.

Prosecutors said Gibson shot 24-year-old Tevin Sitton from the back seat of a car in April 2017 in Dale. Jurors viewed surveillance video of the crime.

Twenty-six-year-old Clifford Eddins and 24-year-old Dennis Manson pleaded guilty in May to hindering apprehension or prosecution.

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera tried to cast doubt on their testimony and said no weapon was recovered and no evidence linked his client to the vehicle.