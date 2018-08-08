3 high schools to be consolidated in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) - School officials have decided to consolidate three high schools into one in a northeastern Pennsylvania community.

The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board was scheduled to vote Tuesday night on a long-running plan to consolidate Coughlin and Meyers high schools.

But in a surprise move, the board voted 6-3 to include GAR Memorial in the plan.

GAR is to become a middle school under the plan, which is expected to be concluded in 2022.

The consolidation is still being challenged by residents who prefer neighborhood schools.