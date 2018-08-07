Pennsylvania couple pleads guilty in animal hoarding case

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) - A couple who admitted hoarding dozens of cats and a few exotic birds in squalor inside their Pennsylvania apartment have been spared a prison term but are barred from owning any more animals.

Court records show that Bristol residents Warren Muffler and Ann Reddy were each sentenced to 36 months of probation. That came after they pleaded guilty Monday to animal cruelty charges.

Investigators found the animals last November. Authorities say one of the birds had to be euthanized and some of the cats required emergency surgery, including one female with an infected uterus and another that lost his eye.