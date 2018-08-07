Former NJ lawmaker who authored campaign finance law dies

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A former New Jersey lawmaker who wrote the state's campaign finance laws and authored a book on corruption has died.

The Blackwell Memorial funeral home in Pennington says William "Bill" Schluter died Monday after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 90.

A Republican, Schluter was a crusader for ethical government. He served two separate stints in the state legislature, the first from 1968-1974 and then from 1987-2002, each time serving first in the Assembly before being elected to the Senate.

In 1972, he sponsored legislation requiring campaign contribution reporting and setting up the Election Law Enforcement Commission.

He authored the 2017 book "Soft Corruption: How Ethical Misconduct Undermines Good Government and What to do About It."

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called Schluter a "tireless advocate" for ethics.