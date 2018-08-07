Cancellations, delays plaguing already embattled NJ Transit

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Several months after incoming New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy vowed substantial reforms at New Jersey Transit, commuters are ready to revolt.

Dozens of last-minute train cancellations in recent days have caused havoc on a system that already experiences overcrowding and regular delays due to aging infrastructure.

NJ Transit says the cancellations are caused by engineer absences at a time when train crews also are being pulled off regular duty to test a federally mandated emergency braking system.

A spokesman for the engineers' union didn't immediately comment Tuesday.

After his election, Murphy, a Democrat, called NJ Transit "a national disgrace" and said he would make it a top priority to improve the system's performance.

NJ Transit is the nation's largest statewide public transportation system.