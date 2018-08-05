Officials: Neighbors help family out of burning home

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - Fire officials in New Jersey say neighbors helped rescue three people trapped in a burning home.

The fire happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in Washington Township. Authorities say Patrick Finn used a ladder to help a man and his two young children get out through a window. Other neighbors helped on the ground.

Firefighters contained the blaze within a half hour.

The two children were treated at an area hospital and released. The father is expected to be OK.

Finn tells WPVI-TV that he's glad he was able to save the family. He says he was helped by other good Samaritans.

The cause of the fire is unclear.