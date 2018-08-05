2 bystanders shot after being caught in gun battle crossfire

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Authorities in western Pennsylvania say two bystanders were injured by gunshots when they were caught in the crossfire of a Pittsburgh gun battle.

Police say people in at least two vehicles exchanged gunfire at an intersection in the Greenfield neighborhood shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the shots continued as the vehicles "became mobile," apparently traveling along the avenue. City spokesman Chris Togneri said two people were then caught in the crossfire.

A woman shot in the arm was treated at a hospital and released. A man shot in the hand remained hospitalized in stable condition. No arrests were immediately reported.

On Friday in the same neighborhood, two people were shot outside a grocery store. A suspect is being sought. It's unclear whether the two shootings are related.