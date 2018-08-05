8 kayakers rescued from rain-swollen river

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say at least eight kayakers had to be rescued from a rain-swollen Pennsylvania river over the weekend.

LNP newspaper reports that six kayakers were reported in distress on the Conestoga River in Manheim Township on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers were told that three were clinging to their overturned boats while the over three were "out of control" as their kayaks were carried downriver.

A later dispatch said a total of eight kayakers were in distress. All were reported out of the river and accounted for later, but at least two empty kayaks were still floating downriver.

Deputy Chief Adrian Borry of the Manheim Township fire company said the kayakers apparently entered the water near Ephrata and got into trouble shortly after the river and Cocalico Creek merged.

