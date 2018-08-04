Woman, boy, 7, killed in 2-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

MADERA, Pa. (AP) - State police say a woman and a 7-year-old boy were killed in a two-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania.

The Centre Daily Times reports that a car heading north on Route 53 in Bigler Township on Friday went out of control on a left turn and collided with an oncoming truck.

State police said 29-year-old Sara Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was taken to UPMC Altoona, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigation of the crash.

