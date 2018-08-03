Racetrack still seeking damages over bar on sports betting

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey racetrack behind a successful challenge to a federal sports gambling ban is continuing its attempt to get monetary damages from the sports leagues that opposed it.

In a court filing Thursday, the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association says the U.S. Supreme Court's May decision invalidating the ban means a temporary restraining order in 2014 blocking sports betting at Monmouth Park Racetrack shouldn't have been granted.

The association wants a $3.4 million bond that the four major pro sports leagues and the NCAA posted to secure losses that might be suffered while the temporary restraining order was in effect.

It also wants $140 million for lost revenue between 2014 and this year.

The leagues contend the track isn't legally allowed to collect the bond or additional damages.