Man stopped at Canadian border sentenced for child porn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - A man who was stopped at the Maine border with Canada has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a child pornography charge.

The Bangor Daily News reports 66-year-old Newell Mowry, of Butler, New Jersey, was sentenced Tuesday and ordered to pay $32,500 in restitution to four victims who were captured in more than 500 images found on his computer.

Court records show Mowry was stopped at the border in October after a vacation in Canada because he didn't have his passport. Officers conducted a search of his computer due to a 1999 conviction for possession of child pornography and found the images.

Mowry apologized to the victims during his sentencing hearing.

Information from: Bangor Daily News, http://www.bangordailynews.com