2 on motorcycle killed in collision with car

MATHER, Pa. (AP) - State police say two people on a motorcycle were killed in a collision with a car in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Police in Greene County said the motorcycle was heading west on Route 188 in Morgan Township when it crossed the center line on a right-hand turn and crashed into an eastbound car just before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said 49-year-old James Hopkins and 40-year-old Deysha Hopkins of Waynesburg were pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators didn't indicate whether they were wearing helmets.