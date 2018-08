UNIONTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Emergency dispatchers say five people were rescued from a partial collapse of a western Pennsylvania building during a storm.

Officials in Fayette County said the building in South Union township adjacent to Uniontown collapsed shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday during heavy rain and high winds.

The (Uniontown) Herald-Standard reports that two of the five were taken to a hospital after they were rescued.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the region.