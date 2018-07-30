GOP Rep. MacArthur, Dem challenger Kim to faceoff in forum

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) - Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim are expected to clash in a candidate forum in the southern New Jersey district.

MacArthur is seeking his third term representing the district that includes Burlington and Ocean counties.

Kim is a former national security aide in Democratic President Barack Obama's administration.

The contest is among the most closely watched races in the state.

Democrats are aiming to net 24 seats in the Nov. 6 election to take control in the Republican-led House.

The district stretches from the Delaware River in the west to the Atlantic Ocean in the east. Republicans won four out of the last five elections.

Federal Election Commission records show Kim has about $1.7 million cash on hand compared with $1 million for MacArthur.