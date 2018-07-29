Defendant who was 17 at time of 2016 murder gets 38 years

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A defendant convicted of the murder of a man who authorities said was lured into a New Jersey alley and shot has been sentenced to 38 years in prison.

NJ.com reports that Mada Eoff was 17 years old when 19-year-old Lance Beckett was killed in an alley in Trenton's West Ward in September 2016.

Eoff opted for a trial after a judge ruled that he should be tried in adult court. He was convicted of murder in January.

Two other defendants reached plea bargains. One, serving eight years after a manslaughter plea, testified that Eoff was the one who shot Beckett. The other defendant was sentenced to three years after an aggravated assault plea.

