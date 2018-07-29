Officer on leave after shooting death near amusement park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a police officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the shooting death of a man witnesses said was damaging cars and interfering with traffic near an eastern Pennsylvania amusement park.

Chief Glen Dorney of South Whitehall police said the move is in accordance with protocol during such an investigation, which is being done by state police and the Lehigh County district attorney's office.

Witnesses said the man had broken the window of one vehicle and done other damage in South Whitehall Township on Saturday evening. An officer confronted him and later opened fire, hitting him at least once.

District Attorney Jim Martin told lehighvalleylive.com that the man "was behaving, what I would characterize as, bizarrely" in several encounters. The county coroner hasn't identified him.